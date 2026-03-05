Stock of the Week: Broadcom Driven by AI Sets Records

Broadcom kicked off fiscal year 2026 in impressive fashion, confirming its growing role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem. The semiconductor manufacturer continues to demonstrate its ability to combine technological innovation with strong financial performance. Driven by increasing demand for AI accelerators and advanced networking solutions for data centers, the AI segment has become a key growth engine for the company. As global investments in artificial intelligence accelerate, Broadcom appears well-positioned to fully capitalize on the upcoming surge in demand, strengthening its role as a strategic partner for the largest technology players.

Broadcom Q1 FY2026 Financial Results

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Broadcom once again demonstrated its ability to combine revenue growth with high operational efficiency. The company delivered solid financial results, primarily driven by rising demand for custom AI accelerators and networking chips. The semiconductor segment remains the main revenue driver, while software infrastructure provides stability and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy. Adjusted operating income and EBITDA indicate Broadcom’s ability to generate substantial cash while continuing to invest in the future. Spending on research and development as well as capital investments highlights the company’s consistent commitment to new technologies while maintaining financial discipline.

Key Financial Results Q1 FY2026:

Revenue: 19.31 billion USD (estimate 19.26 billion USD)

Adjusted EPS: 2.05 USD (estimate 2.03 USD)

Semiconductor Solutions Revenue: 12.52 billion USD (estimate 12.31 billion USD)

Infrastructure Software Revenue: 6.80 billion USD (estimate 6.86 billion USD)

Operating Income: 12.83 billion USD (estimate 12.62 billion USD)

EBITDA: 13.13 billion USD (estimate 12.83 billion USD)

R&D Expenses: 1.52 billion USD (estimate 1.58 billion USD)

Capital Expenditures (CapEx): 250 million USD (estimate 215.7 million USD)

Broadcom’s Role in AI and Key Clients

Broadcom is steadily transforming its business toward the AI market, becoming a major player in custom accelerators and networking chips. The company works with leading technology firms such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta, providing components essential for deploying and scaling advanced AI models. Broadcom’s CEO emphasizes that the company has full control over its supply chain, ensuring confidence in achieving the ambitious goal of 100 billion USD in AI-related revenue by 2027.

Broadcom Q2 Outlook and Continued AI Growth

Broadcom enters the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 with strong momentum and revenue guidance of approximately 22 billion USD, well above analysts’ expectations. The company continues to expand in the custom AI chip segment, including accelerators and networking components that support data centers and advanced computing systems. Sales to key partners such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta are growing faster than anticipated, and new generations of chips will be rolled out gradually. Broadcom has secured production capacity and supply chain readiness, providing confidence in reaching its ambitious 2027 revenue targets.

At the same time, Broadcom is strengthening its software infrastructure segment by updating networking platforms and developing proprietary software, enabling it to offer comprehensive solutions to clients. A new 10 billion USD share repurchase program further reinforces investor confidence and the company’s investment appeal.

Q2 FY2026 Guidance:

Revenue: approximately 22 billion USD, exceeding the analyst consensus of 20.53 billion USD

Continued expansion in custom AI chips, including accelerators and networking components

Growth in sales to key partners such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta

Strengthening software infrastructure through platform updates and proprietary software development

New 10 billion USD share repurchase program to boost investor confidence

Financial Analysis

Broadcom’s financial results in recent quarters clearly show a rising revenue trend and significant improvement in profitability. Revenues continue to grow, reaching record levels, confirming the effectiveness of the company’s strategy in the rapidly evolving semiconductor and software infrastructure segments. High operating and net margins reflect efficient cost management and Broadcom’s strong competitive position.

Strong financial liquidity is another key asset. Despite rising debt, Broadcom maintains a healthy capital structure and high current ratio, providing flexibility to pursue ambitious investment plans and further strengthen key segments, especially in artificial intelligence.

Capital management efficiency continues to improve. Return on invested capital (ROIC) exceeds the cost of capital (WACC), demonstrating Broadcom’s ability to generate lasting value for shareholders. Rising EBITDA highlights the company’s growing cash-generating capacity, enabling further investments and share repurchase programs.

Additional evidence of Broadcom’s strength is its stock performance relative to the broader market. Since the beginning of 2025, Broadcom’s cumulative return has clearly outperformed major technology and broad-market indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. After an initial period of higher volatility, the stock entered a phase of strong growth, achieving peak returns well above the indices.

From a valuation perspective, the P/E ratio for the next four quarters is gradually normalizing. During the previous period of rapid share price growth, this multiple increased significantly, reflecting high investor expectations for future financial performance. Recently, the P/E ratio has declined while the stock price remained relatively stable, indicating improved earnings forecasts and a gradual reduction of the growth premium in the valuation. This trend suggests maturation in the company’s valuation and a more balanced relationship between market price and fundamentals.

Broadcom emerges as a stable and profitable market participant that consistently improves operational efficiency and possesses strong financial foundations for continued growth, particularly in artificial intelligence and network infrastructure technologies.

Valuation Outlook

We present a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for Broadcom Inc. This analysis is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a precise valuation.

Broadcom is a leading global player in semiconductors and network infrastructure, providing custom AI chips, accelerators, and networking solutions for data centers and enterprise clients. The company benefits from growing demand for AI-supporting chips and network infrastructure, and strategic investments in custom chips and software development create solid foundations for further growth.

Broadcom maintains high profitability and technological advantage over competitors, mitigating market risks and allowing for confident long-term planning. The DCF analysis estimates the value of one Broadcom share at 435.72 USD, compared with the current price of 317 USD, implying a potential upside of 37 percent. This shows that the company not only has solid financial fundamentals but also offers an attractive prospect for investors betting on continued growth in AI and network infrastructure.

Key Takeaways: