BRAKING: EURUSD muted after US housing market data 🔎

01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for September:
- actual -2.9% MoM; previous 4.6% MoM;
- actual 1.428M; forecast 1.450M; previous 1.470M;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for September:
- actual -0.5% MoM; previous 7.8% MoM;
- actual 1.354M; forecast 1.350M; previous 1.361M;
The US housing market, which had been showing signs of recovery, may be at risk due to a 50 basis point increase in 30-year mortgage rates since their low in September. Housing starts fell by 0.5% (compared to a previous increase of 7.8%) and are down 0.7% year-over-year. Building permits came in at 1.428 million, below the expected 1.460 million, and permits decreased by 2.9%, in contrast to the 4.9% growth seen previously.