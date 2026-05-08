BREAKING: American Consumers Ease Inflation Fears, But Sentiment Stays Weak

US Univ. Of Michigan Sentiment May P: 48.2 (est 49.5; prev 49.8)

- Current Conditions: 47.8 (est 52.0; prev 52.5)

- Expectations: 48.5 (est 48.2; prev 48.1)

- 1 Year Inflation: 4.5% (est 4.8%; prev 4.7%)

- 5-10 Year Inflation: 3.4% (est 3.5%; prev 3.5%)

The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May came in at 48.2, missing the consensus estimate of 49.5 and slipping further below April's final reading of 49.8, keeping the index pinned near historically depressed levels. The more telling story, however, lies beneath the headline — both short- and long-term inflation expectations declined: the 1-year outlook dropped to 4.5% from 4.7% (vs. an estimate of 4.8%), while the 5-10 year gauge eased to 3.4% from 3.5%. This divergence between collapsing current conditions (47.8 vs. an estimate of 52.0 and prior 52.5) and relatively steady inflation expectations suggests that Americans are growing more anxious about the economic environment itself rather than about runaway prices.

The moderation in inflation expectations — particularly on the longer-term horizon — may give the Federal Reserve some room to maneuver, as de-anchoring of long-run expectations remains one of the central bank's primary concerns. In short, U.S. consumers appear less alarmed by inflation than the macro backdrop might imply, though deep pessimism about current conditions signals that uncertainty and weak confidence remain firmly in the driver's seat.