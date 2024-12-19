BREAKING: BoE leaves interest rates at 4.75%; GBPUSD ticks lower 🚨

Great Britain - BoE decision. Actual: 4.75%. Forecast: 4.75% (maintained)

The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates on hold at 4.75%, as expected. The vote of BoE bankers is 3 to cut, 6 to maintain (MPC vote distribution was expected to be 1x8). More dovish vote share sends pound lower after BoE decision.

Traders add to BoE easing bets, see 58Bps of Cuts next year.

Governor Bailey - Due to heightened uncertainty in the economy, we can't commit to when or by how much we will cut rates in 2025.

