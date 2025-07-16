BREAKING: British CPI rises unexpectedly 🇬🇧 📈

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for June:
CPI: actual 3.6% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.4% YoY;
CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
Core CPI: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.5% YoY; previous 3.5% YoY;
Core CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
The June CPI uptick was primarily driven by higher transport costs, especially motor fuel prices. This was partly offset by a downward contribution from housing and household services, while core inflation also edged higher due to rising goods prices.
British Pound edges higher on hotter-than-expected inflation data, currently gaining nearly 0,2% agains the USD.
