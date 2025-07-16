Read more

BREAKING: British CPI rises unexpectedly 🇬🇧 📈

7:02 AM 16 July 2025

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for June:

  • CPI: actual 3.6% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.4% YoY;

  • CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.5% YoY; previous 3.5% YoY;

  • Core CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

 

The June CPI uptick was primarily driven by higher transport costs, especially motor fuel prices. This was partly offset by a downward contribution from housing and household services, while core inflation also edged higher due to rising goods prices.

British Pound edges higher on hotter-than-expected inflation data, currently gaining nearly 0,2% agains the USD. 

 

Source: xStation5

 

Share:
Back

Market News

17.07.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar recovers from yesterday's sell-off, equities gain on upbeat macro data (17.07.2025)

Wall Street heads toward a green close, supported by stronger-than-expected retail sales data (S&P 500: +0.4%; DJIA: +0.4%; Nasdaq: +0.8%; Russell...

 18:23

Fed’s Daly Warns Against Premature Easing Despite Economic Strength

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly expressed cautious optimism about the current economic environment, noting that growth remains solid and the labor...

 17:49

Netflix 2Q25 financial results preview - what to expect 🔎

Netflix (NFLX.US) will release its earnings after market close today. Since the beginning of July, the company's stock has dropped about 6% from its...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits