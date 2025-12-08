Economic Calendar: a calm start to an interesting week 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. No major events are scheduled that could meaningfully impact global financial markets. However, later this week we will see several more important releases.
On Tuesday, December 9, we will get the JOLTS report on new job openings for October. And on Wednesday, the Fed will announce its interest-rate decision. The market currently prices an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut.
Detailed calendar for the day:
Monday, Dec 8
- 07:00 – Germany Industrial Production
- 09:30 – Eurozone Sentix Index
Tuesday, Dec 9
- All day – China Trade Balance
- 08:00 – Germany Trade Balance
- 15:00 – US JOLTS (October)
Wednesday, Dec 10
- 01:30 – China CPI (November)
- 12:30 – US Mortgage Applications
- 13:30 – US Labor Costs
- 15:30 – US DOE Crude Oil Inventories
- 14:45 / 15:30 – Canada BoC Decision / Governor Macklem Speech
- 19:00 / 19:30 – US Fed Decision & Projections / Powell Speech
Thursday, Dec 11
- 08:30 – Switzerland SNB Decision
- 11:00 – Turkey CBRT Decision
- 13:30 – US Initial Jobless Claims / Trade Balance
- 15:30 – US EIA Natural Gas Inventories
Friday, Dec 12
- 04:30 – Japan Industrial Production
- 07:00 – Germany CPI
- 08:00 – Spain CPI
- 13:00 / 13:30 – US Fed Speeches (Hammack, Paulson)
- 15:30 – Canada Building Permits / Wholesale Sales
Corporate Earnings to Watch
- Mon, Dec 8: ThyssenKrupp AG, GameStop, AeroVironment
- Tue, Dec 9: Nordson, Synopsys, Oracle, Adobe
- Wed, Dec 10: Costco, Broadcom, Lululemon
