BREAKING: CAD appreciates after Canadian labour market data 📌

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for December:
- Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: actual 3.7%; previous 3.9%;
- Employment Change: actual 90.9K; forecast 24.9K; previous 50.5K;
- Full Employment Change: actual 57.5K; previous 54.2K;
- Part Time Employment Change: actual 33.5K; previous -3.6K;
- Participation Rate: actual 65.1%; previous 65.1%;
- Unemployment Rate: actual 6.7%; forecast 6.9%; previous 6.8%;
After data publication, Canadian swaps market sees a 53% chance of BoC rate cut in January down from 71% before the jobs data.
