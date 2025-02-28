BREAKING: Canadian GDP slightly higher than expected 📌

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data:
- GDP (Q4): actual 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.5% QoQ;
- GDP (Q4): previous 1.49% YoY;
- GDP: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;
- GDP Annualized (Q4): actual 2.6% QoQ; forecast 1.9% QoQ; previous 2.2% QoQ;
- GDP Implicit Price (Q4): actual 0.90% QoQ; previous 0.60% QoQ;
The Canadian dollar is not reacting strongly to the release of GDP data, which is slightly above expectations. The Canadian economy is recording strong growth in the last quarter of 2024. However, the full attention of the markets is currently focused on the tariffs imposed by the US on imported goods from Canada, which may affect future releases.