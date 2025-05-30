Read more
BREAKING: Canadian GDP slightly higher than expected 📈USDCAD reacts

1:33 PM 30 May 2025

Canadian GDP (QoQ) in Q1 2025: 2.2% vs 1.7% exp. and 2.1% previously

USDCAD pair gained after the reading signalling still rising economic across the Canadian economy, despite pressures from US tariffs.

