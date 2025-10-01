Read more
3:30 PM · 1 October 2025

BREAKING: Crude oil inventories according to DOE are rising more than expected, contrary to the API report.

  • Change in crude oil inventories according to DOE: 1.792 million barrels (expected: 1.5 million barrels; previous: -0.607 million barrels) – S&P consensus
  • Change in gasoline inventories: 4.12 milion barrels (expected: 0.7 million barrels; previous: -1.08 million barrels)
  • Change in distillate inventories: 0.58 milion barrels (expected: -1.1 million barrels; previous: -1.68 million barrels)

The EIA, which is part of the Department of Energy, indicates that for now, most publications will proceed as usual, and further data will continue to be collected. This situation is expected to remain until the release of the next statement. Yesterday’s API data showed a decline in inventories by 3.67 million barrels versus an expected increase of 1.5 million barrels.

 

