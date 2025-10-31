Read more
CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩

Trump signaled that he would like to cut tariffs on China by another 10 percentage points. He also said that his talks with Xi were “incredible” and that the trade deal with Beijing would be “long-lasting.”
Despite this, the Chinese index has pulled back in recent days, retreating from 9,500 to 9,175 points. The index fell below EMA50 on D1 interval (the orange line).

The market’s positive reaction to Trump’s remarks has so far been limited, although in general, the de-escalation of tensions appears to be a very positive development for the Chinese stock market.

31 October 2025, 6:35 PM

