Read more

BREAKING: DE40 slumps 1.8% falling to June lows 📉

4:19 PM 16 September 2025

Futures on German stock index DAX (DE40) loses more than 1.8% today falling to the levels last seen in the second half of June 2025. The RSI signals capitulation, falling below 20 level. The sell-off is driven by German insurers and banks. Even Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) dropped almost 1% today, despite BofA 'Buy' recommendation, citing naval acquisition with price target at 2225 EUR per share.

As we can see below, sentiments around German stock market are pressured by the sell-off on quite large volume. From the price action analysis the 1:1 correction may be expected from the 23250 level. As for now we can see that also other futures on European indices are falling with EU50, FRA40 and SUI20 down almost 1.2%. Sentiments across the US equities are much more positive, with US100 down only -0.05%.

 
 
Source: xStation5
Share:
Back

Market News

19.09.2025
18:52

Daily Summary: Another Record-Breaking Day on Wall Street

Wall Street indices continue to rise on Triple Witching Day, reaching new all-time highs, driven by the dovish interpretation of the Fed’s recent...

 17:28

Has the quantum revolution already begun? Quantum Computing rises by 25%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US) is a company operating in the field of quantum computers that has recently attracted tremendous interest from investors....

 16:24

🔝Silver Rallies More Than 2%

Silver reached its highest daily levels since 2011 last Tuesday, before a minor correction took hold, which was deepened by the Federal Reserve's difficult-to-interpret...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits