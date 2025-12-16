BREAKING: December PMI data from US slightly lower than expected

The PMI index for US manufacturing (S&P) was 51.8 in December; the forecast was 52.0.
The PMI index for US services (S&P) was 52.9 in December; the forecast was 54.0.
The PMI index for manufacturing and services (composite) in the US (S&P) in December was 53; previously it was 53.9.
Further data pointing to the weakness of the US economy. For this reason, we are seeing further increases in the EURUSD pair (declines in the dollar).
BREAKING: UK retail sales below expectations; GBPUSD ticks lower
BoJ's Ueda Conference (LIVE)
Morning Wrap (19.12.2025)
Daily summary: US100 gains after CPI print; markets await BoJ decision 🏛️