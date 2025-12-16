Read more
2:47 PM · 16 December 2025

BREAKING: December PMI data from US slightly lower than expected

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

The PMI index for US manufacturing (S&P) was 51.8 in December; the forecast was 52.0.

The PMI index for US services (S&P) was 52.9 in December; the forecast was 54.0.

The PMI index for manufacturing and services (composite) in the US (S&P) in December was 53; previously it was 53.9.

Further data pointing to the weakness of the US economy. For this reason, we are seeing further increases in the EURUSD pair (declines in the dollar). 

 

 

