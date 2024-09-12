BREAKING: ECB cuts deposit rate as expected 🏛️

As expected, the European Central Bank decided to cut the key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%. Shortly after the publication, the euro gained in value against the US dollar. Investors will now focus on the press conference scheduled for 1:45 p.m. BST with President Lagarde, who will comment on the bankers' decision and hint at further plans for ongoing monetary policy in the eurozone.

Eurozone - ECB decision. Deposit rate: Actual: 3.5%. Expected: 3.5% Previously: 3.75%

ECB decision commentary:

ECB will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate level and duration.

The ECB is not pre-committing to a particular rate path.

Recent inflation data have come in broadly as expected, and latest ECB staff projections confirm previous inflation outlook

ECB cuts growth forecasts for every year through 2026

Inflation is expected to rise again in the latter part of this year.

Staff project that the economy will grow by 0.8% in 2024, rising to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026.

Staff see headline inflation averaging 2.5% in 2024, 2.2% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026, as in June projections.

Traders trim ECB rate bets, price 36bps more cuts by the year-end.

Euro gained in value against the US dollar shortly after ECB decision.

Source: xStation

Source: XTB