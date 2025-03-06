BREAKING: ECB cuts interest rates by 25 bps. EURUSD gains

ECB Interest Rate Actual 2.65% (Forecast 2.65%, Previous 2.90%)
We can see a positive reaction on EURUSD after the ECB decision today. The interest rate cut was expected by markets. What's important, ECB sees higher inflation in the Eurozone, this year changing previous estimates for 2025 to 2.3% YoY vs 2.1% previously. It's also probably the reason why euro strengthened after the decision. Next year inflation expectations came in at 1.9% vs 1.9% previously, and for 2027 2% vs 2.1% previously (slightly lower). Now, investor's attention shifts to Christine Lagarde conference which will start at 1:45 PM GMT.
Source: xStation5