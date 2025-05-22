Read more
BREAKING: ECB Minutes - Trade War Shock Drives Emergency Response

12:40 PM 22 May 2025

EURUSD gains after ECB minutes were released amid historic market turmoil following Trump's April 2nd tariff bombshell. The April 16-17 meeting reveals a central bank responding to unprecedented global disruption while eurozone disinflation accelerates beyond expectations.

 

Disinflation Accelerating

  • Headline inflation: 2.2% (vs 2.3% prior), energy turning negative at -1.0%

  • Core inflation: Sharp drop to 2.4% from 2.6%, services cooling to 3.5%

  • Wages moderating faster: Corporate surveys show 2025 expectations down to 3.0%

  • Market pricing sub-2% inflation through 2025, falling to 1.2% by early 2026

Germany's Fiscal Game-Changer

Debt brake reform unleashing massive defense and infrastructure spending over next decade - ECB sees this offsetting trade war damage and supporting medium-term growth.

Policy Decision: Insurance Cut

  • Unanimous 25bp reduction to 2.50% deposit rate

  • Dropped "restrictive" language - no longer saying policy becoming "meaningfully less restrictive"

  • Some wanted 50bp given increased recession risk and financial tightening

  • Meeting-by-meeting approach maintained amid "exceptional uncertainty"

 

Competing Forces

Near-term disinflationary:

  • Trade uncertainty crushing confidence

  • Euro strength and commodity collapse

  • Tighter financial conditions despite rate cuts

Medium-term inflationary risks:

  • German fiscal stimulus kicking in

  • Potential EU retaliation on hard-to-substitute goods

  • Supply chain fragmentation raising structural costs

Bottom Line

ECB delivered insurance against trade war fallout while disinflation runs ahead of forecasts. Euro strength and collapsing commodities create near-term deflation risk, justifying cuts despite concerns about medium-term inflation from fiscal expansion. Markets expect terminal rate around 1.7% by May 2026, then rate hikes resuming as structural changes reshape the economy.

The ECB sees potential emergence of a "new global equilibrium" - either temporary disruption or permanent fragmentation with higher structural inflation.

