BREAKING: EIA gas inventories change slightly above expectations. NATGAS increase after EIA data 📌

- EIA data report
EIA weekly natural gas change: Current: 74 bcf; (Expected (Bloomberg consensus): 73,22 bcf; Previous: 87 bcf))
The weekly change in natural gas inventories, according to the EIA, showed an increase of 74 billion cubic feet, slightly above market expectations of 73.22 billion cubic feet, but significantly below the previous week’s increase of 87 billion cubic feet. This indicates that inventories are still rising, but the pace of accumulation has slowed compared to the previous week, which may reflect changes in supply or demand, such as higher gas consumption or slightly lower production. On one hand, the continued inventory build exerts downward pressure on prices, while on the other hand, the slower pace of growth signals a more balanced supply-demand picture. As a result, markets are reacting to this data with a increase in natural gas future.
Source: xStation5
