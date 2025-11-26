Read more
5:02 PM · 26 November 2025

BREAKING: NATGAS with mixed reaction to lower-than-expected EIA data

Weekly change in natural gas stocks in the US: Current -11B; forecast -5B; previous -14B;

Natural gas stocks in the US are falling slightly faster than expected, but today's reading does not change the fundamental background of this market, which, despite the ongoing heating season, is in surplus compared to the 5-year average. 

 

 

