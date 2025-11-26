Read more
3:32 PM · 26 November 2025

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks lower after higher than expected inventory build

OIL.WTI
Commodities
-
-
  • Crude oil inventories build of 2.774 million versus 0.055 million estimate
  • Distillates inventories build of 1.147 million versus 0.556 million estimate
  • Gasoline inventories build of 2.513 million versus 0.745 million estimate
  • Refining utilization 2.3% versus expected 0.8%. Prior was 0.6%
  • Crude oil production 13.814 million barrels versus previous 13.834 million barrels
 

 

28 November 2025, 6:18 PM

Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!
28 November 2025, 5:06 PM

Intel surges on rumors of chips for Apple
28 November 2025, 3:19 PM

US Open: After a Day Off, Wall Street Opens the Session in the Green
28 November 2025, 2:33 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (28.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits