BREAKING: Euro area manufacturing PMIs for February broadly confirmed a return to modest expansion

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb F: 50.8 (est 50.8; prev 50.8)
Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb F: 50.9 (est 50.7; prev 50.7)
France HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb F: 50.1 (est 49.9; prev 49.9)
Italy HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb: 50.6 (est 49.2; prev 48.1)
Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Feb: 47.4 (est 49.8; prev 48.8) - Services PMI: 52.4 (prev 53.8)
Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI Feb: 50.0 (est 50.0; prev 49.2)
Euro area manufacturing PMIs for February broadly confirmed a return to modest expansion, with the bloc holding at 50.8 and Germany, France, Italy and Spain all printing at or just above the 50 threshold, slightly beating expectations in most cases. Italy stood out with a strong upside surprise at 50.6 versus 49.2 expected and 48.1 previously, while Spain moved back to exactly 50.0 from 49.2. Switzerland, in contrast, remained in contraction with its manufacturing PMI slipping to 47.4 versus 49.8 expected, though services stayed in expansion at 52.4 despite easing from 53.8. Overall, the data point to a tentative manufacturing stabilization in the eurozone, set against a still-soft industrial backdrop in Switzerland.
