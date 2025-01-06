BREAKING: Euro extends gains after higher CPI reading from Germany

Germany, CPI data for December. Currently: 2.6% y/y. Forecast: 2.4% y/y. Previously: 2.2% y/y.
In line with the Hessian data, which signaled a higher-than-expected reading for Germany's December CPI, the reading for the country as a whole came in well above expectations. Data hawkish for the euro, giving chances for a conservative stance from the ECB in the near term, hence the euro's gains after the data reading.
