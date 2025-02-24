BREAKING: Euro Zone final CPI in line with expectations 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for January:
-
CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
-
CPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual -0.9% MoM; forecast -1.0% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
-
HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
-
HICP ex Energy and Food: actual -0.7% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
The final reading for January did not deliver anu suprises. The overall CPI ticked higher by 10 basis points comapred to December, while core reading stayed flat. EURUSD conitnues its fall after bullish gains in early Asian seasion, currently testing 100-period exponential moving average (EMA).
Source: xStation5