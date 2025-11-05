Read more
9:00 AM · 5 November 2025

BREAKING: European Services PMIs Slightly Above Expectations in October. EURUSD slightly up!

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
  • All major European services PMIs—Italy, France, Germany, and the Eurozone—came in slightly above market expectations.
  • France and Italy showed the strongest growth, while the Eurozone overall continues to expand modestly.
Today we had a series of important services PMI releases across Europe:

09:45 Italy – Services PMI (October): actual 54 (forecast 53; previous 52.5)

09:50 France – Financial Services PMI (October): actual 48 (forecast 47.1; previous 48.5)

09:55 Germany – Financial Services PMI (October): actual 54,6 (forecast 54.5; previous 51.5)

10:00 Eurozone – Financial Services PMI (October): actual 53 (forecast 52.6; previous 51.3)

 

Italy – Services PMI (October): 54 (forecast 53; previous 52.5)
Italy’s services sector continued to expand in October, with the PMI rising slightly above expectations at 54. This represents an improvement from September’s 52.5, signaling steady growth and positive momentum in the Italian services industry.

France – Financial Services PMI (October): 48 (forecast 47.1; previous 48.5)
France’s financial services sector is still shrinking, but the PMI of 48 was a little better than expected. The decline is slowing down, even though it is slightly lower than September’s 48.5.

Germany – Financial Services PMI (October): 54.6 (forecast 54.5; previous 51.5)
Germany’s financial services sector showed strong growth in October, with the PMI exceeding expectations at 54.6, up sharply from 51.5 in September. This indicates a solid acceleration in activity, reflecting robust demand and overall confidence in the sector.

Eurozone – Financial Services PMI (October): 53 (forecast 52.6; previous 51.3)
The Eurozone’s financial services sector expanded at a slightly faster pace than expected, with the PMI rising to 53. This is an improvement from September’s 51.3 and highlights moderate but consistent growth across the region.


Relatively strong data from Europe support the euro, and the EUR/USD is strengthening in response to the positive PMI readings.

 

Source: xStation5
