7:46 AM · 5 November 2025

BREAKING: France's industrial production exceeds expectations! EURUSD slightly up!

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

08:45 France – Industrial Production m/m for September: 0,8% (forecast 0.1% (previous -0.7%))

 


In September, France’s industrial production rose by 0.8% month-on-month, significantly exceeding the forecasted increase of 0.1% and reversing the -0.9% decline recorded in the previous month. This result indicates a clear rebound in the industrial sector, suggesting an improvement in the economy’s health and potentially boosting investor sentiment and the euro.
The euro is slightly strengthening against the dollar based on information coming out of France.

 

Source: xStation5

