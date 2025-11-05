BREAKING: France's industrial production exceeds expectations! EURUSD slightly up!

08:45 France – Industrial Production m/m for September: 0,8% (forecast 0.1% (previous -0.7%))
In September, France’s industrial production rose by 0.8% month-on-month, significantly exceeding the forecasted increase of 0.1% and reversing the -0.9% decline recorded in the previous month. This result indicates a clear rebound in the industrial sector, suggesting an improvement in the economy’s health and potentially boosting investor sentiment and the euro.
The euro is slightly strengthening against the dollar based on information coming out of France.
