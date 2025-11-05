Read more
10:01 AM · 5 November 2025

BREAKING: Eurozone PPI in line with expectations.

Eurozone – Producer Price Index PPI (September)

  • m/m: -0,1% (forecast -0.1%; previous -0.3%)
  • y/y: -0,2% (forecast -0.2%; previous -0.6%)


The Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for September fell slightly by 0.1% month-on-month, after a 0.3% decline in August, indicating a continued modest easing of producer cost pressures. On a year-on-year basis, PPI dropped 0.2%, in line with forecasts and an improvement from the previous 0.6% decline, signaling mild producer-side deflation. Overall, the data suggest that inflationary pressures remain moderate, with no immediate implications for ECB policy.

