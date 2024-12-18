BREAKING: Eurozone CPI in line with expectations

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for November:
HICP ex Energy and Food: actual -0.4% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
CPI ex Tobacco: actual 2.1% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
CPI ex Tobacco: actual -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
CPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;
Core CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
Core CPI: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast -0.6% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
EURUSD remains stable after final CPI print for Eurozone.