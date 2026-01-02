Read more
6:50 PM · 2 January 2026

Daily Summary: Massive Gains in U.S. Indices Completely Wiped Out

  • After a strong start to today’s session on U.S. indices, the gains have already disappeared. The S&P 500 is down 0.1%, the Nasdaq 100 has retreated by 0.3%, while the Dow Jones shows only a minimal increase of 0.2%.
  • The session in Europe, however, looked completely different, with the main European indices recording a positive start to the new year. Germany’s DAX rose by 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 gained over 0.5%, the UK’s FTSE 100 increased by 0.2%, and Spain’s IBEX 35 climbed by more than 1%.
  • The U.S. manufacturing PMI came in line with market expectations and remained above the 50-point mark, indicating continued, albeit moderate, sector expansion. At the same time, the data suggest a slight slowdown in the pace of activity growth compared with the previous month.
  • The Eurozone manufacturing PMI disappointed expectations, confirming persistent sector weakness and further contraction in activity below the 50-point threshold. Germany performed particularly poorly, while better readings in some countries were insufficient to improve the overall picture. The weaker-than-expected figure reinforces concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
  • On the currency market, the euro is weakening against the world’s major currencies. The EUR/USD pair has fallen by 0.3%.
  • On the precious metals market, gains dominate. Gold is up 0.1% to 4,310 USD, silver rises 1% to 71.8 USD, palladium gains 2.4% to 1,615 USD, and platinum leads with a 3.85% increase to 2120 USD. These trends reflect positive investor sentiment at the start of 2026.
  • The start of the new year has been very strong for cryptocurrencies, as seen in significant gains. Bitcoin is up 1.7% to around 89,980 USD, while Ethereum has risen even more sharply by 3.7% to approximately 3,110 USD.
  • Tesla reported that it delivered 418,227 vehicles in Q4 2025, representing a year-on-year decline of around 15–16% and falling short of market expectations. This continues the trend of weaker car sales, although the company still maintains a high global production scale and growth in its energy storage segment.
2 January 2026, 6:00 PM

