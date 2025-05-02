Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Eurozone CPI slightly higher than expected. EURUSD gains

10:01 AM 2 May 2025

Eurozone CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.2%)

  • MoM: 0.6% vs 0.5% exp. and 0.6% previously

  • Core: 2.7% vs 2.5% exp. and 2.4% previously

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

05.05.2025
08:55

Chart of the day: AUDUSD (05.05.2025)

The Australian dollar extends its gains from the end of last week by 0.5%, remaining the strongest among G10 currencies, despite the recent stabilization...

 08:55

Trump expects first deals to be signed within the next 3 weeks 📄🖋️

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that new trade agreements could be revealed within one to three weeks. The U.S. is currently holding talks...

 07:47

Economic calendar: services ISM in the shadow of trade talks (05.05.2025)

Due to a public holiday across most Asian markets and in the United Kingdom, today’s trading session is expected to be marked by low volatility....
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits