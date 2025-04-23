Read more
BREAKING: Eurozone mixed PMI data; manufacturing unexpectedly improved 🔎

9:03 AM 23 April 2025

08:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 47.4; previous 48.6;
  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 50.1; forecast 50.3; previous 50.9;
  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 49.7; forecast 50.4; previous 51.0;

Eurozone business activity stalled in April. Manufacturing unexpectedly improved, with output hitting a near three-year high despite new U.S. tariffs, thanks to lower input costs and better profit margins. However, new orders stayed weak, and companies remain cautious. The services sector dragged overall growth down, showing contraction for the first time in over a year. Rising costs and slower price increases are squeezing service providers’ margins. Germany and France followed the same trend: stronger manufacturing, weaker services. Fiscal spending and defence budgets may help in the coming months, but for now, growth is flat and uncertainty remains high.

 

