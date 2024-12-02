BREAKING: Eurozone PMI data remain weak 📌

08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.1; forecast 53.9; previous 54.5;
08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - PMI Data for November:
- procure.ch PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 49.6; previous 49.9;
08:45 AM GMT, Italy - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Italy Manufacturing PMI: actual 44.5; forecast 46.1; previous 46.9;
08:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 43.1; forecast 43.2; previous 44.5;
08:55 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 43.0; forecast 43.2; previous 43.0;
09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.2; forecast 45.2; previous 46.0;
EURUSD shows no significant movement following the publication of manufacturing PMI data from the eurozone. The November reports, however, show a continuation of the rather weak condition in industry. Most countries report data well below the 50-point threshold, with the index for the Eurozone as a whole at 45.2. Data from Germany and France came in slightly below expectations at already very low levels.
