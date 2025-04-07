Read more
BREAKING: Eurozone retail sales grew slower than expected in February

10:03 AM 7 April 2025

08:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for April:

  • actual -19.5, forecast -9, previous -2.9

 

09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Retail Sales for February:

  • MoM: actual 0.3%, forecast 0.5%, previous -0.3%;

  • YoY:  actual 2.3%, forecast 1.8%, previous 1.5%;

 

The Eurozone retail sales grew by 0.3% after a retreat in January, although lower than indicated by forecasters. The YoY reading, however, came in higher than expected. When it comes to business confidence, Eurozone's Sentix dropped significantly on tariff-related anxiety, with initial optimism about an economic rebound in Europe having totaly evaporated. 

 

