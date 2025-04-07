BREAKING: Eurozone retail sales grew slower than expected in February

08:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for April:
- actual -19.5, forecast -9, previous -2.9
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Retail Sales for February:
-
MoM: actual 0.3%, forecast 0.5%, previous -0.3%;
-
YoY: actual 2.3%, forecast 1.8%, previous 1.5%;
The Eurozone retail sales grew by 0.3% after a retreat in January, although lower than indicated by forecasters. The YoY reading, however, came in higher than expected. When it comes to business confidence, Eurozone's Sentix dropped significantly on tariff-related anxiety, with initial optimism about an economic rebound in Europe having totaly evaporated.
Source: xStation5