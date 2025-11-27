BREAKING: Eurozone Sentiment: Cautious Consumers, Optimistic Services

Eurozone (10:00)
Money supply M3 (y/y) for October: actual 2,8% (forecast 2.8%; previous 2.8%)
Eurozone (11:00) – Economic Sentiment for November:
Business sentiment index: actual -0,66 (previous -0.47 -revised)
Economic sentiment index: actual 97 (forecast 96.9; previous 96.8)
Consumer sentiment index: actual -14,2 (forecast -14; previous -14.2)
Producer sentiment index: actual -9,3 (forecast -8; previous -8.2)
Services sentiment index: actual 5,7 (forecast 4.4; previous 4)
Source: xStatio5
