Morning wrap (27.11.2025)

- Yesterday’s trading session in the United States ended solidly in positive territory. The Nasdaq 100 led the gains, rising 0.87%, driven by Nvidia and other semiconductor companies. The S&P 500 increased by 0.69%, while the Dow Jones rose 0.67%.
- Markets are increasingly pricing in a scenario of a Fed rate cut in December. As a result, the US dollar came under pressure, weakening against most major currencies as some capital flowed into Antipodean currencies and the British pound.
- The US session will be closed today due to Thanksgiving.
- In Asia, stock indices showed moderate gains during the session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng increased by 0.34%, and Shanghai Composite gained 0.49%. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 remained largely unchanged.
- A key event in the Asia-Pacific region was the decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The RBNZ cut its rate by 25 basis points but immediately signaled the end of the easing cycle.
- In Japan, the yen initially strengthened on speculation that the Bank of Japan might raise rates as early as December. However, a speech by BoJ Monetary Policy Board member Noguchi cooled market expectations. Noguchi confirmed readiness for further policy normalization but emphasized the need for a very cautious approach and avoiding haste.
- In Australia, investors focused on exceptional capital investment data, which showed a 6.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q3, far exceeding any forecasts and marking the strongest growth since 2012. Record spending on equipment and machinery indicated a corporate sector rebound and sustained discussion about whether the Reserve Bank of Australia might reconsider tightening monetary policy in early 2026.
- The Bank of Korea left its base rate unchanged at 2.5%, in line with broad expectations.
- The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY midpoint at 7.0826, below the estimated level of 7.1056.
- Chinese data showed that industrial profits rose 1.9% year-on-year from January to October, but October alone saw a 5.5% decline y/y, the weakest in five months.
- On the commodities market, gold is priced at around USD 4,160 per ounce, while silver costs approximately USD 53 per ounce. The rise in silver was supported by a drop in China’s reserves of the metal to the lowest level in a decade.
- In cryptocurrency markets, a mild positive sentiment persists, supported by investors’ hopes for a Fed rate cut in December. Bitcoin is once again trading above USD 90,000, while Ethereum is trading above USD 3,000.
Daily Summary: Wall Street and energy markets end the month on a wave of gains.
Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!
Intel surges on rumors of chips for Apple
US Open: After a Day Off, Wall Street Opens the Session in the Green