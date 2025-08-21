BREAKING: EURUSD dips after impressive PMI data 📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for August:
- S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.4; forecast 54.2; previous 55.7;
- S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 55.4; previous 55.1;
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.3; forecast 49.7; previous 49.8;
The flash US PMI data for August 2025 showed strong momentum, with the Composite Output Index rising to 55.4 (July: 55.1), the highest in eight months, signaling solid expansion. Manufacturing rebounded sharply as the PMI jumped to 53.3 from 49.8, its strongest reading since May 2022, while output surged to 55.2. Services activity remained robust at 55.4, though slightly down from 55.7 in July. Hiring accelerated, reaching one of the fastest rates in three years, amid rising backlogs of work. However, tariff-driven cost pressures pushed input prices to their steepest increase since early 2023, and selling price inflation hit a three-year high, suggesting stronger near-term inflation risks despite improved growth prospects.
