BREAKING: EURUSD down 0.4% after the FOMC!

As widely expected, the FOMC decided to keep rates steady, with the federal funds rate still at 3.50%-3.75%. The vote was unanimous.

Figure 1: US Interest Rates & Bond Yields (1998 - 2026)

Source: XTB Research, 17.06.2026



What is significantly more important than the decision itself, is the Dot Plot - a projection of the FOMC interest rates going forward. We've seen an upward revision to its entire path. Quite a substantial one, considerably above what market was expecting. We can definitely consider this to be a hawkish shift from the committee. Half of the policymakers (9/18) are now expecting a rate hike before the end of the year. A third (6/18) foresees two hikes as the baseline scenario.



Figure 2: FOMC Dot Plot (2026 - 2028+)

Source: FOMC, 17.06.2026