BREAKING: EURUSD extends decline after Eurozone PMI data ⚡

Eurozone flash PMIs for June were a mixed but net-positive picture. The Composite came in at 49.5, beating the 49.2 forecast and improving from 48.5, driven by a Services beat (48.9 vs. 48.6 est.) even as Manufacturing slipped slightly to 51.3 from 51.6. The bloc remains just below the expansion threshold, but the trend is moving in the right direction.

France was the clear upside surprise. Manufacturing crossed back into expansion at 50.7 (est. 50.1), Services surged to 47.4 from a deeply depressed 44.3, and the Composite jumped to 47.6 against a 46.0 forecast. Still contractionary overall, but the pace of improvement is striking.

Germany was the disappointment. Manufacturing held flat at exactly 50.0 (est. 50.2), but Services collapsed to 46.8 versus a 49.0 forecast, dragging the Composite down to 48.0 — well below the 49.7 consensus and actually deteriorating from last month's 48.8. The services slump is the key concern, suggesting domestic demand in Europe's largest economy remains under pressure and complicating any near-term ECB pivot narrative.

Bottom line: The Eurozone beat is real but hollow — it's being carried by France's recovery, while Germany's services sector is flashing warning signs. The internal divergence between the two largest eurozone economies is widening, keeping the macro backdrop fragile.