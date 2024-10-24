BREAKING: EURUSD gains after germany PMI report 📌

08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB France Services PMI: actual 48.3; forecast 49.8; previous 49.6;
- HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 47.3; forecast 49.0; previous 48.6;
- HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 44.5; forecast 44.9; previous 44.6;
08:30 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for October:
- HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 51.4; forecast 50.6; previous 50.6;
- HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 48.4; forecast 47.6; previous 47.5;
- HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 42.6; forecast 40.7; previous 40.6;
EURUSD is gaining following the release of preliminary PMI data for October from Germany. Thirty minutes earlier, data from France was released but did not cause a significant market reaction. Although the German manufacturing sector is still struggling, the preliminary PMI data showed an increase to 42.6 points, above expectations of 40.7. However, this is still well below the contraction threshold of 50 points.