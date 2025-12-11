Read more
1:33 PM · 11 December 2025

BREAKING: US jobless claims above expectations🗽

US Initial Jobless Claims: 236k (Forecast 220k, Previous 191k, Revised 192K)

  • US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.838M (Forecast 1.938M, Previous 1.939M, 1.937M)

US Trade Balance Actual -52.8B (Forecast -63.1B, Previous -59.6B, Revised -59.3B)

Jobless claims rose by the largest since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic (44,000), but that reading followed the lowest level since 3 years in the last week. However, the average from those two reports is almost 215k, which is still quite low number.

On the other side, the US trade deficit came in at the lowest level since June 2020; export rose by 5.7% while import fell by 3.7%. The report may boost US GDP in Q3, which will be supported also by inventories' drawdown.

EURUSD weakens slightly despite weaker than expected jobless claims report. However, the overall jobless claims report is not supportive for the US dollar.

 

Source: xStation5

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Macrobond

