BREAKING: EURUSD gains after higher than expected US GDP data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:
- GDP (Q2): actual 3.3% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ;
- GDP Price Index (Q2): actual 2.0% QoQ; forecast 2.0% QoQ; previous 3.8% QoQ;
- GDP Sales (Q2): actual 6.8%; forecast 6.3%; previous -3.1%;
- PCE Prices (Q2): actual 2.0%; forecast 2.1%; previous 3.7%;
- Core PCE Prices (Q2): actual 2.50%; forecast 2.50%; previous 3.50%;
- Real Consumer Spending (Q2): actual 1.6%; forecast 1.4%; previous 0.5%;
The U.S. economy rebounded in Q2 2025, with real GDP growing at an annual rate of 3.3% after a 0.5% decline in Q1, driven mainly by lower imports and stronger consumer spending, partly offset by weaker investment and exports. The second estimate revised GDP slightly higher, with real final sales to private domestic purchasers rising 1.9% and real gross domestic income surging 4.8%. Inflation eased modestly, as the PCE price index rose 2.0% (2.5% excluding food and energy), while corporate profits jumped $65.5 billion, reversing a $90.6 billion drop in Q1.