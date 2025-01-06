BREAKING: EURUSD gains after publication of service PMIs from Europe 💡

08:15 - Spain, services PMI data for December. Current: 57.3 Forecast: 54 Previously: 53.1
08:45 -Italy, PMI data for services for December. Current: 50.7 Forecast: 50 Previously: 49.2
08:50 -France, PMI data for services for December. Current: 49.3 Forecast: 48.2 Previously: 46.9
08:55 - Germany, PMI data for services for December. Current: 51.2 Forecast: 51 Previously: 49.3
09:00 - Eurozone, PMI data for services for December. Current: 51.6 Forecast: 51.4 Previously: 49.5
The EURUSD pair is gaining after the publication of better-than-expected PMI data for services for December. Better data, suggesting improving economic conditions in the main economies of the European Union, may encourage the ECB to cut rates more slowly, which naturally strengthens the EUR.
Source: xStation