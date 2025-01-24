BREAKING: EURUSD moves higher after better than expected PMI reading from Germany 📈

08:15 GMT France PMI data for January:
- Services. Actual: 48.9. Forecast: 49.3. Previously: 49.3.
- Manufacturing. Actual: 45.3. Forecast: 42.2 Previously: 41.9.
08:30 GMT Germany, PMI data for January:
- Services. Actual: 52.5. Forecast: 51.0 Previously: 51.2.
- Manufacturing. Actual: 44.1. Forecast: 42.7 Previously: 42.5.
Better-than-expected PMI data from Germany lifts the EURUSD pair higher and extends the upswing above the 50-day EMA
