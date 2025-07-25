BREAKING: EURUSD muted after durable goods order data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June:
- Durable Goods Orders: actual -9.3% MoM; forecast -10.4% MoM; previous 16.5% MoM;
- Core Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;
- Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air: actual -0.7% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 2.0% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Defense: actual -9.4% MoM; previous 15.7% MoM;
June’s advance report showed durable-goods orders plunging 9.3 percent—the steepest drop since the April 2020 COVID shock—after May’s surge was revised up to 16.5 percent, the strongest since July 2014. Excluding the volatile transportation component, orders are up by 0.2 percent (May revised to 0.6 percent), while non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft slipped 0.7 percent.
