8:07 AM · 20 November 2025

BREAKING: German PPI slightly above expectations!

8:00 - Germany PPI for October:

  • YoY: -1.8%, Expected: -1,9%, Previous 1.7%
  • MoM: 0.1%, Expected: 0,0%, Previous -0,1%

Improving monthly dynamic shows very minor improvement in business sentiment, that proved to exceed market expectations. 

However, still, yearly dynamic is negative and maintains long-term decline trend. 

