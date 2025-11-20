BREAKING: German PPI slightly above expectations!

8:00 - Germany PPI for October:
- YoY: -1.8%, Expected: -1,9%, Previous 1.7%
- MoM: 0.1%, Expected: 0,0%, Previous -0,1%
Improving monthly dynamic shows very minor improvement in business sentiment, that proved to exceed market expectations.
However, still, yearly dynamic is negative and maintains long-term decline trend.
Daily summary: massive selloff in crypto; Fed cut in December 💵
Three market to watch next week (21.11.2025)
BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌
BREAKING: US PMI beats expectations slightly; EURUSD with no reaction 📌