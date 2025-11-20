BREAKING: Philly Fed lower than expected, manufacturing weakens but outlook improves 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for November:

Manufacturing Index: actual -1.7; forecast 1.0; previous -12.8;

Business Conditions: actual 49.6; previous 36.2;

Employment: actual 6.0; previous 4.6;

New Orders: actual -8.6; previous 18.2;

Prices Paid: actual 56.10; previous 49.20;

CAPEX Index: actual 26.70; previous 25.20;

Regional manufacturing softened in November as new orders and shipments turned negative and overall activity remained below zero, despite a small uptick in the headline index. Firms continued to add jobs, and price pressures persisted, with input costs rising sharply. Companies expect both their own prices and U.S. consumer inflation to grow more slowly than previously forecast, while customer price sensitivity has increased. Despite weaker current conditions, expectations for the next six months strengthened notably, with future activity, new orders, and capital spending all pointing to a more optimistic outlook.

We are seeing an increase in EURUSD and a sharp decline in the USD, but the reaction is mostly driven by the release of overdue labor-market data.