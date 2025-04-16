BREAKING: EURUSD muted after in line Eurozone CPI 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for March:
- CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
- CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
- Core CPI: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
- Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
- HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
- HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
- CPI ex Tobacco: actual 2.1% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
- CPI ex Tobacco: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
