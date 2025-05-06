Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after lower Eurozone PPI

10:00 AM 6 May 2025

10:00 AM GMT, Eurozone - PPI Data for March:

  • Eurozone PPI YoY actual 1.9% (forecast 2.5%, previous 3.0%)
  • Eurozone PPI MoM actual -1.6% (forecast -1.35%, previous 0.2%)
