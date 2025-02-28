BREAKING: EURUSD muted after PCE data. Consumption shrinks 📉

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January:
-
PCE price index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
PCE Price index: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
-
Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
-
Core PCE Price Index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Personal Consumption for January:
-
Real Personal Consumption: actual -0.5% MoM; forecast 0,1, previous 0.5% MoM;
-
Personal Spending: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;
The PCE report did not deliver any major surprises. Core PCE fell for the first time in 7 months to its lowest since 2021, while the MoM changed mirrored the CPI increase, adding 0,1 percentage point to 0.3%.. Personal consumption significatly, mostly in the discretionary goods sector. EURUSD denotes slight increase, although data relase hasn't proved a significant market mover.
Source: xStation5