Read more
7:03 AM · 12 November 2025

BREAKING: EURUSD muted on in-line German CPI inflation 📌 🇩🇪

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The final reading brought no surprises.

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for October:

  • German CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

  • German CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

  • German HICP: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

  • German HICP: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

 

The final reading did not bring any surprises, with figures being generally in line with ECB's 2% medium term target and supportive of the central bank's pause in the easing cycle. EURUSD extended marginally above 1,158 following data release.

 

Source: xStation5

14 November 2025, 10:28 AM

DE40: European markets extend decline
14 November 2025, 8:27 AM

Chart of the day: OIL.WTI (14.11.2025)
14 November 2025, 8:06 AM

BREAKING: French and Spanish inflation came in line with expectations 📌
14 November 2025, 7:19 AM

Economic calendar: Eurozone GDP and speeches from additional FOMC members 🎙️

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits