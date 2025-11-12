BREAKING: EURUSD muted on in-line German CPI inflation 📌 🇩🇪

- The final reading brought no surprises.
- The final reading brought no surprises.
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for October:
German CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
German CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
German HICP: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
German HICP: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
The final reading did not bring any surprises, with figures being generally in line with ECB's 2% medium term target and supportive of the central bank's pause in the easing cycle. EURUSD extended marginally above 1,158 following data release.
Source: xStation5
