Read more
2:51 PM · 6 January 2026

BREAKING: EURUSD muted; US services growth cools in December as demand softens 📌

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for December:

  • S&P Global Services PMI: actual 52.5; forecast 52.9; previous 54.1;
  • S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 52.7; forecast 53.0; previous 54.2;

The US services sector continued to expand in December, but momentum slowed notably as demand weakened and cost pressures intensified. The headline index eased to 52.5 from 54.1, marking the slowest pace of growth in eight months, as new business rose only marginally — the weakest increase in 20 months — amid squeezed client budgets, policy uncertainty, and tariff-related headwinds.

8 January 2026, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD reacts to US jobless claims & labor costs data 🗽
8 January 2026, 10:20 AM

BREAKING: PPI in Eurozone higher than expected, unemployment falls
8 January 2026, 7:48 AM

Economic calendar: Jobless claims and Challenger data in focus 💡
8 January 2026, 6:50 AM

Morning Wrap (08.01.2026)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits