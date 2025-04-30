BREAKING: EURUSD rate muted after retail sales from Germany 📌

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for March:
- German Retail Sales: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM (revised to +0.2%);
- German Retail Sales: actual 2.2% YoY; previous 4.9% YoY;
- German Import Price Index: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- German Import Price Index: actual 2.1% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;
German retail sales declined in March, and February’s figures were also revised downward. However, compared to March last year, sales were still up by 2.2%.
