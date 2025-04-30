Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD rate muted after retail sales from Germany 📌

7:02 AM 30 April 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for March:

  • German Retail Sales: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM (revised to +0.2%);
  • German Retail Sales: actual 2.2% YoY; previous 4.9% YoY;
  • German Import Price Index: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • German Import Price Index: actual 2.1% YoY; previous 3.6% YoY;

German retail sales declined in March, and February’s figures were also revised downward. However, compared to March last year, sales were still up by 2.2%.


01.05.2025
21:47

Amazon's down 4% in the after-hours on lucklustre guidance 📉

Amazon (AMZN.US) is down 4% in after-hours trading despite beating estimates for Q1 2025 earnings. Investors are mostly concerned by the downbeat guidance...

 19:46

Daily summary: Tech sparks optimism, dolar rebounds, gold in the red (01.05.2025)

Recent Big Tech earnings have filled Wall Street with broad optimism. The Nasdaq is up (+2.15%), S&P 500 (+1%), Dow Jones (+0.6%), and Russell...

 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...
